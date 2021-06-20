Annual Rattlesnake Roundup makes its return

Alaisha Sherwood, a volunteer at the Noxen Fire Company and a snake handler, holds a 4-foot rattlesnake in the snake pit at the annual Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup on Sunday.

Annli Michell, 8, displays a black snake to the audience gathered at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup on Sunday.

Ryan Dunnigan, 37, of Columbia County dumps a bag full of non-venomous snakes inside the snake pit Sunday at the Rattlesnake Roundup.

One of the largest rattlesnakes brought in Friday at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup, measuring 52 inches curls up along the fence inside the snake pit, on Sunday.

Judges and officials measure a large rattlesnake that was brought in Sunday at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.

Hunters line up in the snake pit as judges and officials measure rattlesnakes Sunday at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.

NOXEN — Clear skies and warm temperatures Sunday set the stage for robust attendance during the final day of the annual Rattlesnake Roundup.

Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matt McCormack said organizers hadn’t been sure that this year’s event would happen because of COVID-related restrictions on gatherings.

But when those restrictions began to loosen, volunteers sprang into action to prepare for the event.

McCormack said members of the volunteer department had been very grateful that the event was a “go,” after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

A tradition since the early 1970s, the roundup is the department’s biggest fundraiser. The three-day event includes a snake display and competition, food, rides, live music, fireworks and a parade.

Historically, the event raises between $30,000 and $50,000, McCormack said.

In order to participate, hunters must be licensed by the state Fish and Boat Commission and then receive a provisional license to hunt for snakes on both Saturday and Sunday.

Participants place snakes into carrying cases, and the snakes are released into a fenced area within the fairgrounds after being measured and marked according to where they were found.

No longer afraid

Jessie Tunis, who has been participating in the hunt for about eight years, had always been a hunter, but used to be afraid of snakes.

But his friend John Shefler, a longtime snake hunter, urged his friend to give it a try, and Tunis has never looked back, coming out every year.

Both the men said they find many snakes at the base of the windmills on mountains adjacent to the fairgrounds.

Tunis said the snakes are marked in such a way that the hunters put the snakes back in nearly the exact spot where they were found following the event’s conclusion on Sunday.

Last year, although the official event was cancelled, there was a less formal competition that took place online with hunters posting photos and videos of snakes that they successfully captured.

Both men have won numerous awards for the snakes they have captured over the years.

They stressed that snakes rarely attack people and are more likely to run away.

Annual tradition

Alfonse Matrone, 7, Clarks Summit, enjoyed every part of the event, from eating treats to winning three gold fish to seeing a variety of snakes up close.

His mother, Thea Matrone, said her son has been interested in snakes since he was 3 years old.

So, when the family heard about the Rattlesnake Roundup, they made the trip to Noxen, that now has become an annual tradition.

Matrone said the whole family enjoys every aspect of the event.

“The staff (of the games) is really great,” she said. “They let the kids play until they win.”

The Matrones, who have a pond on their property, were headed home late Sunday to release the goldfish into their pond and to discuss snakes.