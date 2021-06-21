🔊 Listen to this

The developer of a project on mine-scarred Hazleton land is set to appear before Luzerne County Council a third time Tuesday seeking a tax break.

Hillwood Properties initially approached council in May seeking 100% real estate tax forgiveness on new development but not the land for a decade, with an offer to pay the county $10,000 annually in lieu of taxes.

It proposed a less generous package earlier this month of 90% forgiveness the first seven years, 80% in the eighth year, 70% in the ninth and 60% in the 10th on the new development portion. The county would receive a total $456,756 in taxes over the decade for the first phase, and additional receipts when the similarly-structured second phase kicks in, the company said. This was the same tax break structure council recently granted for Missouri-based NorthPoint Development’s latest project in Hanover and Newport townships.

However, a council majority tabled its vote at that June 8 meeting, largely due to a complaint about the project’s impact on the adjacent Birch Knoll Estates residential community. Neighboring resident Lisa Racosky told council she has had “no quality of life” since the developer cut down trees at the site and started work.

Seeking to address these concerns, Hillwood submitted additional documents to council for Tuesday’s meeting outlining plans to put neighbors at ease.

According to the submission from Hillwood legal counsel, Attorney Conrad A. Falvello, of Sugarloaf Township:

Project representatives met with Racosky and two other adjoining property owners to address their questions, concerns and needs as part of ongoing communication.

Hillwood has agreed to install a new roof on Racosky’s shed.

As previously planned, Hillwood will erect a 6.5-foot-tall, steel-supported wood privacy fence along the border of the adjoining properties along with evergreen landscaping designed for fast growth.

Development plans will be revised to require extensive planting of a variety of trees on the residential side of the fence.

Hillwood’s presentation also included a letter of support from Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Now called Hazleton Logistics Park, the 100-acre site near the intersection of Route 309 and the Arthur Gardner Highway has been idle for decades. The company plans to construct two buildings measuring approximately 1.2 million and 500,000 square feet.

Cusat said the project site has been zoned industrial for more than 20 years and that both the city and Hazleton Area School District granted tax breaks to attract new development at the location.

The break would be under the blight-reduction Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program.

“Prospective companies and their consultants are well-aware of the tax-abatement incentives that have been typical for large industrial properties in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill Counties over the last many years,” Cusat wrote. “I can attest to the importance of a LERTA in successfully luring large companies to Hazleton through meetings with prospective companies.”

Cusat said he believes there is “active interest” in the Hazleton Logistics Park hinging on approval of a LERTA by all three taxing bodies.

Hillwood has been working to voluntarily address neighbors’ concerns, he added, encouraging council to grant the break “in a manner consistent with other recently adopted LERTAs in the county.”

County council approved three LERTAs this year, including the one for NorthPoint’s $125.2 million development on 122 acres known as the “Bliss Earth Conservancy site” off Middle Road. The county is projected to receive a total additional $575,000 in revenue throughout the break. After that, the property is estimated to generate $2.6 million annually, including $663,632 paid to the county.

The other two approved breaks:

• Fairfield, Connecticut-based Bluecup Ventures will receive 65% in real estate tax reduction on new development over 10 years for its $120 million warehouse project on 360 acres that will eliminate a towering culm bank motorists face as they cross the county line on Route 309 in Hazle Township.

As is, the three taxing bodies currently collectively receive $15,439 in real estate tax revenue annually from the land. Bluecup’s payments are projected to jump to $1.74 million each year during the break and to $3.6 million after the break is over, the company said.

• Bethlehem-based Hazleton Creek Commerce Center Holdings LLC will receive full tax forgiveness on its five new structures for a decade because the 400-acre site is badly scarred from past surface and deep mining and two dumps, officials said.

The $500 million project along Routes 309 and 924 in Hazleton and Hazle Township is projected to generate $5 million to $6 million in real estate tax payments to all three taxing bodies annually. Taxing bodies will collectively receive $15,700 on the land annually throughout the break.

Council plans to vote on accepting a $10,000 annual payment in lieu of taxes from Hazleton Creek at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be virtual, with attendance instructions posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.