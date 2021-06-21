🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An Ayers flat bed tow truck was stolen for a $3 ride, according to court records.

City police allege James Moore, 38, jumped in the driver seat of the tow truck parked outside the Turkey Hill store on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and drove away on Sunday with Anthony Mattero, 66, riding shotgun.

Moore, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, and Mattero, of Enterprise Street, Nanticoke, were each charged with robbery of a vehicle, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. They were arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and each released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaints:

The operator of the tow truck from Ayers Towing Service Inc., of Mountain Top, told police he was dispatched to jump start a vehicle at the store at approximately 11:28 a.m.

After the operator arrived and worked on the vehicle, he observed his company tow truck, a 2017 Ford F650, speeding out of the parking lot.

A witness told police two men climbed into and out of tow truck rummaging through the interior each time they entered.

Within 10 minutes of the tow truck being stolen, officers spotted the tow truck traveling north on North River Street.

Police in the complaints say Moore was operating the tow truck and turned onto Courtright Street where he stopped.

Moore told police Mattero paid him $3 to give him a ride, the complaints say.