WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Your favorite Disney characters are returning to Wilkes Barre in August when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, bringing the magic to fans through innovative technology and transformative performances that take place on the ice and in the air.

This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers visits Wilkes Barre from Aug. 19-22, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events.

Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.

As an additional precaution, face coverings are recommended for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options.

Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show.

Additional Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Show details

• Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

• Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

• Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace.

• Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice.

• Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room.

• Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook.

• Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka.

• And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration.

Join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party delivers an unforgettable experience in your hometown.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting July 13, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on July 20.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Dates/times of performances:

Thursday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Tickets start at: $20*

To purchase tickets:

Online: www.disneyonice.com www.ticketmaster.com

Box Office: NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena

Group Tickets: For groups 10+, contact 570-970-7600, ext. 1119, or email at

[email protected]

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

