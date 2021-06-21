🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Edd Raineri, host of “The Beatledd Fab Four Hour” on WRKC-FM, will present The Yardbirds, Big Brother & The Holding Company (Janis Joplin’s original band) and Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Tickets prices are: $59.50, $69.50, $75.50 and, $89.50, plus fees.

The Yardbirds’ big 60’s hits include “For Your Love,” “Heart Full of Soul,” “Shapes of Things,” and “Over Under Sideways Down.”

Jim McCarty, original drummer, continues to keep the beat.

“The musicianship in this band is just outstanding,” says promoter Edd Raineri. “I was simply blown away when I saw them perform in concert”.

Big Brother & The Holding Company, the band that backed the legendary Janis Joplin in the 60’s, scored big with “Piece of My Heart,” “Down On Me,” “Summertime,” and “Ball and Chain.”

“We’re flying them in from California for this show,” Raineri said.

Last year, 2020, marked the 50th anniversary of Joplin’s death.

Peter Asher, once a member of the British duo, “Peter & Gordon,” and Jeremy Clyde, once a member of the British duo, “Chad & Jeremy,” have joined together to showcase their many 60’s hits including “A World Without Love,” “I Go to Pieces,” “A Summer Song,” “Yesterday’s Gone,”and more.