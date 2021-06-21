🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 5 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 823.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,054 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,535 cases and 480 deaths; Monroe County has 14,8052 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 129 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,469.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 18:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,436,528 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 21.

• 5,248,430 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 28,215 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,370,772 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,619,202 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,436,528 doses total through June 20:

• First/single doses: 6,619,202 administered

• Second doses: 4,820,585 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide date

There are 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 99 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 20, there were 24 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Approximately 28,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.