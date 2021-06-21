🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The F. M. Kirby Center has announced the return of the a cappella singing group, Straight No Chaser, on Thursday,Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices are: $39.50, $49.50, and $65, plus fees

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses, think again.

Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch.

They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan-base and a long list of accomplishments including two RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense — and with a sense of humor.

This will be Straight No Chaser’s third visit to the F.M. Kirby Center, having last played there in 2016.

