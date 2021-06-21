🔊 Listen to this

Local job seekers will have the chance to connect with prospective employers in this year’s virtual NEPA Job Fair.

The job fair is scheduled for Monday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the vFairs event platform. The fair is being offered and driven by the combined efforts of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, PA Careerlink Luzerne County and Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The event will feature an interactive virtual environment where employers and candidates could meet, network and schedule interviews directly on the platform.

In addition to being invited into the job fair on the day of the event, job seekers will also receive 24/7 additional access to the vFairs platform for three additional onths to stay connected with employers throughout their job search.

Attendees will also have the chance to win VISA gift cards, 30 of which will be raffled off during the event for job seekers who have completed an online meeting with representatives from one of the employers at the fair.

Anyone looking to attend can sign up at https://janepacareers.vfairs.com/, and employers looking to register their company to participate in the job fair could visit https://nepa.ja.org/events/nepa-job-fair to get signed up.