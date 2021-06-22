🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say a victim of a gunshot wound was taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Hazle and Blackman streets just before 9 p.m.

Officers found blood spatter and several shell casings at the intersection. A witness told police there was an argument near a used tire business before gunfire erupted, police said.

Police said the witness observed the gunshot victim limp away and later showed up at the medical facility.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.