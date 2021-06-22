🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Township officials released several pictures taken from surveillance cameras of several people damaging the recreational fields over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, officials stated damage to the fields exceed several thousand dollars.

Anyone who can identify the individuals and/or vehicles in the pictures is asked to call the township office at 570-822-2260 or 570-824-2299.

A report was filed with state police at Wilkes-Barre.