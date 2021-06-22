🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they charged a Nanticoke man with stabbing another person on Lee Park Avenue last week.

Nicholas Suprum, 20, last known address as West Green Street, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and underage consumption of alcohol, police said.

Suprum has not been arraigned on the charges as of Tuesday morning.

Last week, township police Chief Al Walker said the incident was a domestic dispute at a residence in Lee Park resulting in the assault outside a store on June 15. The victim, whose name was not released, was treated for several lacerations.

Police said Suprum was recently jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a separate incident.

The separate incident involves allegations from Suprum’s ex-girlfriend claiming he sent her several text messages threatening to kill her and repeatedly contacted her in violation of a protection-from abuse order. Suprum’s ex-girlfriend resides in the Lee Park area.

Court records say Suprum was arrested by police in February 2019 after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. A video surveillance camera on Woodbury Street in Lee Park recorded Suprum holding the girl in the air and attempting to body-slam her on a sidewalk. Suprum grabbed and shoved the girl into a fence, court records say.

As the girl held onto the fence, Suprum pulls her away, throws here to the ground and then stands over her. A resident of Woodbury Street exited her house as Suprum responded by taking an aggressive stance toward the residence, according to court records.

Video shows Suprum shaking the fence, grabbing the girl’s legs and walking out of view only to later show the girl running away and being chased by Suprum.

Suprum pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced Oct. 25, 2019, by President Judge Michael T. Vough to one-month to 23 months served at the county correctional facility. Prosecutors withdrew several charges against Suprum in a plea deal.

Suprum was also sentenced to six months in jail on two PFA violations in 2019, court records say.

In an unrelated case, Nanticoke police charged Suprum with fighting Robert Dixon III and Rayla Welch, 32, on South Market Street on April 8. Suprum suffered a stab wound to his leg, court records say.

Dixon and Welch are also facing charges related to the fight.