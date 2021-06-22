🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 823.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,067 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,539 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,808 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 177 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,646.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 21

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 59% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,456,968 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 22.

• 5,260,302 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 26,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,368,622 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,628,924 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,456,968 doses total through June 21:

• First/single doses: 6,628,924 administered

• Second doses: 4,828,044 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide date

There are 406 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 93 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 21, there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,604 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,964 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,529 cases among employees, for a total of 87,493 at 1,597 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,341 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,972 of our total cases are among health care workers.