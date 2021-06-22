🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township woman accused of spitting and coughing on food items inside Gerrity’s Supermarket during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony bomb threat charge.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, pleaded guilty to weapons of mass destruction, a subsection of the bomb threat statute graded as a second-degree felony before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Hanover Township police in court records say Cirko entered the supermarket on Sans Souci Parkway on March 25, 2020, pushing a shopping cart and began coughing and spitting on food items while yelling, “I have the virus, you’re all going to get sick.”

Three weeks earlier, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin in court filings stated Cirko was smiling as she coughed and spat inside the store.

Cirko’s guilty plea averts a jury trial that was scheduled to begin this week.

Cirko’s attorney, Thomas S. Cometa, attempted to have the bomb threat charge dismissed arguing the statute requires a mechanical device and does not include bodily fluids.

The case involving Cirko was predicted to make legal precedence as there have been no similar cases involving bodily fluids being deemed a weapons of mass destruction.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit theft against Cirko.

After the incident, Cirko tested negative for COVID-19.

Cirko is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.