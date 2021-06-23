Staff Report

End of June and July meal distribution dates and locations were just announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

End of June and July meal distribution dates and locations were just announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free:

• Wednesday, June 23, 5-6 p.m.: 169 N. Pennsylvania Blvd. Wilkes-Barre; sponsored by Highmark.

• Wednesday, June 30, 5-6 p.m.: Plains-Solomon Jr. High School, 43 Abbott St., Plains; sponsored by Central Clay Products and Corcoran Printing.

• Thursday, July 15, 5-6 p.m., 64 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre; sponsored by Community Bank.

• Wednesday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 39 Gaylord Ave., Plymouth.

• Wednesday, July 28, 5-6 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until 5 p.m.

You are asked to remain in your car and follow the drive-through signs to pick up your food. For more information, or to learn how you can help Fork Over Love support the community, visit forkoverlove.org.