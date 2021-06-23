🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A Kingston man is facing charges after township police say he ran over his girlfriend with his Ford F250 pickup truck Monday.

Thomas Simonson, 48, of Mercer Avenue, accelerated his pickup truck while his girlfriend stood in front of the vehicle behind a residence on Tamarac Road at about 3:50 p.m., according to court records.

Police allege Simonson ran over the woman’s left side and head with the truck. She was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, police said.

Simonson was arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault, accidents involving injury, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. He was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility as Spagnuolo deemed him a danger to the community and a flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Tamarac Road on a report a woman was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was found behind a residence being treated by firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

After she was transported to the medical facility, she told police she was camping behind homes to clear her head and to think about issues with her boyfriend, Simonson.

She said Simonson visited her several times while she camped.

When Simonson showed up Monday, she claimed he was talking to another man who furnished Simonson with crack cocaine, the complaint says.

She told police she approached Simonson as he sat in the driver’s side of his pickup truck and detected an odor of burnt crack cocaine inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say the woman stood on a tire next to the truck and attempted to get inside to take the ignition keys out. Simonson moved the truck forward to prevent his girlfriend from getting inside the cab.

She then stood in front of the truck when Simonson intentionally ran over her, the complaint says.

