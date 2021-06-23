🔊 Listen to this

The Rose Brader Award presentation at the Friedman Jewish Community Center Food Pantry, from left: Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Temple Israel; Bill Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA Representatives Barbara Sugarman, Adult and Cultural Director, Rose Brader Award recipient; and Gary Bernstein, Executive Director.

The Kane Award presentation at Northwest Area School District’s High School, from left: Joseph F. Long Jr., superintendent; Wyanita Edwards recipient; Bill Jones, United Way President and CEO; and Ryan Miner, secondary principal.

WILKES-BARRE — United Way of Wyoming Valley has announced the recipients of its three community service awards for 2021.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley recently presented its 2021 Rose Brader Award for Community Service to Barbara Sugarman, Adult and Cultural Director for the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA.

Mrs. Sugarman received the award for her tireless commitment to community programming and services for many years. Her community engagement activities have brought together generations from every demographic, ethnicity and religion.

In addition, Sugarman oversees the operations of “Sarah’s Table” Food Pantry out of the Friedman Jewish Community Center and ensures that the community’s most vulnerable have access to healthy and nutritious foods.

The Rose Brader Community Service Award is named in honor of the late Rosalie Brader, a 31-year employee of the United Way of Wyoming Valley who devoted extensive volunteer time and talent towards numerous local health and human service organizations.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley also presented its 2021 Sarah and Anthony Kane Award to Mrs. Wyanita Edwards, high school teacher at Northwest Area School District, for nearly 30 years.

Mrs. Edwards received the award in recognition of her school spirit and commitment to ensuring that her students have the resources they need to succeed. Throughout her many years at Northwest, she has served in several roles including Booster Club Officer, National Honor Society Advisor, and School Improvement Committee member.

The Kane Award is named for the late Anthony Kane and his late wife, Sarah. Anthony Kane was a teacher and PSEA leader in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It recognizes PSEA members who are leaders among their peers by supporting United Way programs and contributing outstanding volunteer service in both their school and community.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley presented its 2021 Possibility Award to Sally Demeck, Volunteer Coordinator at Ruth’s Place.

Ms. Demeck is a shining example to the women that seek shelter at Ruth’s Place, a program of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania. Demeck is kind, compassionate and very understanding. She has overcome obstacles in her own life and helps others to do the same.

The Possibility Award recognizes an individual employee from one of United Way of Wyoming Valley’s partner agencies who has excelled at helping and supporting individuals, children and families in programs which are funded through United Way of Wyoming Valley.