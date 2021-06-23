🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama will bring their “50th Anniversary Tour” to the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m., with special guest Tracy Lawrence.

“This is the night we’ve been we’ve been waiting for,” said Will Beekman, ASM Global General Manager of Mohegan Sun Arena. “On July 23rd, we are officially back. We are a better, stronger, safer venue for having gone through what we’ve gone through, but we are putting that behind us. It’s time to move on. It’s time to go live again.”

The event was originally scheduled for April 12, 2019, before being postponed due to health concerns within the band and most recently due to COVID-19.

All tickets purchased for the original performance dates will be honored on July 23. This includes any tickets purchased for the previous dates including April 12, 2019, Aug. 29, 2019, and Oct. 2, 2020.

COVID rules

The Alabama concert will be the first live music concert hosted inside the venue since March 6th, 2020. The venue will be at 100% capacity per the state of Pennsylvania’s loosening of restrictions on indoor venue capacities.

ASM Global reminds everyone attending this event to please adhere to the new hygiene and security policies in place consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance for the safety of all participants, guests and employees at the Mohegan Sun Arena including:

Face coverings and social distancing for guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required. All vaccinated guests are free to continue to wear face coverings if they choose to do so.

All guests two years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings during their visit, except while actively eating or drinking.

Guests do not need to show physical proof of being fully vaccinated. However, if guests are not fully vaccinated, they must follow the current guidance and continue to wear a face covering.

Beekman said the arena will rely on guests to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

If a guest is experiencing any of the following, we ask that you stay home:

• A guest who has COVID-19 symptoms.

• A guest who has a COVID-19 test result pending.

• A guest who is under a healthcare provider’s care for a positive COVID-19 test.

• A guest who has been exposed to COVID-19 (unless fully vaccinated).

Mohegan Sun Arena continues to maintain its enhanced cleaning, sanitization, and disinfection standards through the activation of the ASM Global VenueShield program, providing the highest levels of safety, security and consumer confidence, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and health care experts.

For additional information, visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com

Limited tickets are still available at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena and Ticketmaster.

About Alabama

It’s been 50 years since Randy, Jeff and Teddy, left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery.

It is a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars that went on to sell 80 million albums while changing the face and sound of country music.

Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama’s stellar career. Alabama introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. In the 50 years since starting the band, Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row and have won more than 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, and ACM Awards.

They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have their own star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also world-class philanthropists who have raised over $250 million dollars for charity.