Developer Hysni ‘Sam’ Syla, center with hands raised, was denied a zoning application to convert a vacant commercial building on Waller Street into high-end apartments. The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing heard from residents opposed to the project.

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday approved the conversion of the former Stanton Lanes bowling alley into a church and community center, but denied a proposed luxury apartment project for a vacant building along Solomon Creek.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church expects to close on the sale of the bowling alley in August and begin renovations within three to six months afterward, said Rev. Michael Brewster. He declined to provide the cost of the conversion.

The church has outgrown its building at 105 Hill St. and wants to move to the larger building at 470 Stanton St. zoned for commercial use. The plans call for carrying out the conversion in phases to include space for worship and recreation, a day care for 150 children and some office space for rental.

“So we’re looking to create a space that is open to the community seven days a week as opposed to just using it for Sunday worship service. We’re trying to create a space that will add to the quality of life in the community and create some great space for children,” Brewster said.

The new site will be near the land along South Empire Street in Wilkes-Barre Township where the church wanted to relocate. It was denied a request to rezone the land in 2019.

The Board voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve the church’s application.

Unlike the apartment project, there was no opposition to the church moving into the former bowling alley.

Apartment concerns

Residents from Waller and Vulcan streets raised concerns about the negative effects of adding 20 apartments, even though they are to be 1,000-square-foot, high-end units renting between $1,200 and $1,500 a month.

Pat Rothery of Waller Street expressed the sentiments of others about the safety of kids from increased traffic and the disruption of their efforts to improve South Wilkes-Barre and make it an attractive place to live.

“We just want to keep it a nice neighborhood that people want to buy a little house and live there,” Rothery testified.

Board member Hayden White, who lives on Vulcan Street, recused himself from voting and voiced his opposition.

“I think the intensity and use is too great for that property with 20 apartments, over 40 people,” White said. In addition, Miller’s Surplus Home Center operates a retail business and has deliveries by trucks and tractor trailers to an adjacent warehouse, he pointed out.

“The intensity of the property, the intensity of the use becomes too great and I think it also just is a detriment and a change of character that’s negative to the neighborhood,” White said.

Developer Hysni “Sam” Syla told the neighbors he intends to invest $2 million in the project and has undertaken a similar renovation of an industrial building on Elm Avenue in Kingston that has a waiting list of 200 people for the 30 apartments. The Kosovo native said he’s completed projects in Wilkes-Barre and has been moving closer toward starting construction of a hotel on the former Hotel Sterling site in the downtown.

The two-story building Syla proposes to turn into apartments and the connected one-story structure he wants to use for commercial space has to be used for something, he said. If he decides to rent it to someone for a warehouse or factory, it will create more noise in the neighborhood. “It’s much, much better to return in apartments. It’s not going to be too much traffic. After one year everybody will say, ‘Hey Sam, thank you very much,’” Syla said.

Without Hayden, the Board denied the application by 126 S. 45th Street LLC for the apartment and commercial space project.

In the other application on the agenda, the Board approved a variance to permit Barletta Outdoor Media LC to install a 300-square-foot vinyl sign for advertising on the side of the property located at 91-93 South Main St. Robert Barletta Jr. of Clarks Summit said he has a 15-year lease for the site and will advertise local businesses on the sign.