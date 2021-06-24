‘I don’t hold it against him,’ Troy says of Brooks

WILKES-BARRE — An attempt at humor resulted in an apology from City Council Chairman Tony Brooks whose comment about the last-minute arrival of a resident at public meeting was picked up by a microphone.

Brooks Wednesday said he spoke with Sam Troy who had no hard feelings.

“My sense of humor gets the best of me and I apologized,” Brooks said.

Troy downplayed the comment.

“I wasn’t really fazed or appalled by it. I get along with Tony,” Troy said.

What really irked Troy was the lack of a response by council to his question about Mayor George Brown forgiving more than $370,000 in city loans to small businesses and restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this thing is being blown out of proportion. I don’t hold it against him,” Troy added.

As Troy, who frequently comments at City Council meetings, arrived a minute before the start of the June 17 meeting, Brooks can be heard saying, “Damn. The elevator should have broke down.”

The comment was made while Brooks was speaking with City Clerk Cathy Payne. Troy approached the podium to sign a form required for public comment. At the 2:23 mark on the YouTube video of the session Brooks was seen and heard laughing as he spoke to Payne.

The comment became an issue after Jason Carr brought it to Troy’s attention.

Carr, who owns properties in the city and regularly speaks at the meetings, said he wasn’t able to attend the June 17 session and viewed it online Tuesday.

“I picked up on it,” Carr said. He then called Troy who was unaware of the comment.

“It was an extremely distasteful comment. Public participation is not something to joke about,” Carr said.

Having been the target of a personal attack by a speaker three years ago, Carr said the comment further reinforces his opinion City Council tries to intimidate people from asking questions, Carr said. “I know that Council feels that they don’t have to answer to the public,” he said.

Troy agreed, saying he believes sometimes City Council doesn’t like people asking questions or holding the members accountable.

But that wasn’t the case with Brooks, Troy said.

“He’s a good friend,” Troy said, adding Brooks is supporting his attempt to run as an Independent candidate for the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board in November.