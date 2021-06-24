🔊 Listen to this

SUGAR NOTCH — A Ross Township woman accused by Wilkes-Barre police with stealing a 2014 Toyota Rav4 by force was charged by Sugar Notch police with initiating a pursuit in the stolen SUV.

Briana Adina Robinson, 33, of Main Road, Sweet Valley, failed to stop for police who timed her traveling in excess of 50 mph on Main Street in Sugar Notch on June 15, according to court records.

The speed limit on Main Street is 25 mph.

Minutes before Robinson initiated a pursuit with Sugar Notch police, Wilkes-Barre police accused her of stealing the Toyota from a man who believed she had a firearm rolled up in a sweatshirt outside Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Facility on Hanover Street, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint by Sugar Notch police:

An officer timed Robinson going 55.8 mph near Holy Family Cemetery as another officer timed her traveling 57 mph in the area of Conner and Main streets.

Robinson failed to stop and passed through a stop sign, turning onto Front Street. She turned onto Hanover Street in Warrior Run and stopped near Clarkes Crossroads.

As officers approached the vehicle, Robinson accelerated initiating a second pursuit before finally stopping in Hanover Section of Nanticoke near Concrete City, the complaint says.

Police were aware the vehicle Robinson was operating had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Robinson told police she was at the medical center due to having health issues but no one at the hospital would help her and she walked out. She claimed to have picked up her son near a pizzeria in Sugar Notch prior to being pursued by police.

Police charged Robinson with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license and four traffic violations.

Robinson remained jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Wednesday for lack of $25,000 bail on the carjacking charges by Wilkes-Barre police.