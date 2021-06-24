🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police posted a picture on their Facebook page seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man they say walked away with a dog.

Police said the dog’s owner reported her dog got free from their rear yard of their Blackman Street residence at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and ran around several juveniles in the area.

The owner claimed an unidentified man picked up the dog and walked west on Blackman Street toward South Main Street.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.