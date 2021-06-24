🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced he has secured $1 million in Federal funding to promote business development in the Wyoming Valley.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the Community Project Funding came from a request he submitted to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

Cartwright said the subcommittee will review the bill and is expected to approve the bill for full committee consideration on Tuesday, June 29. After full committee review, it will move to the House floor for a vote.

Titled “Project Elevate” and sponsored by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry — a division of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce — its goal is economic and social revitalization in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

In addition to attracting new business, this funding, if secured in the final enacted bill, would also promote mentorship and workforce training programs in the region.

“The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber has been instrumental in supporting our business community throughout the pandemic, and they continue to be a great partner in our economic comeback,” Cartwright said. “I’m proud to advocate for this important project to drive new business and job growth in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Wico Van Genderen, President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the support of Rep. Cartwright on the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry’s Project Elevate comes at a critical time for the community and region.

“This vital project of a facility in the heart of the Wyoming Valley will allow our organization to provide leadership, structure, services, and innovative processes to create sustainable solutions and engage all sectors and individuals from each generation in our community,” van Genderen said. “Based upon an innovative collaborative model, built upon curriculum, mentorship, and resource sharing, Project Elevate will represent the launching point of the region’s community development ecosystem.”

Van Genderen said the funding will additionally provide opportunities to train and upskill the current and future workforce to meet the region’s needs.

“This unique solution is one that will finally create a one stop accessible location and system to address our socio-economic and workforce needs in our community and create a sustainable solution for entrepreneurs, new and existing businesses, non-profits, students and our future leaders,” van Genderen said.