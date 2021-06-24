🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 824.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,085 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,545 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,814 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 221 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,041.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.7% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,516,917 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 24.

• 5,296,957 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 24,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,358,453 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,655,410 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,516,917 doses total through June 24:

• First/single doses: 6,655,410 administered

• Second doses: 4,861,507 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide date

There are 394 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, there were 15 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,348 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,736,387 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 28,990 of our total cases are among health care workers.