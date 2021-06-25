🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A sign on the front of the new Blaze Pizza on Mundy Street says the restaurant will be opening soon and is now hiring.

Blaze Pizza, a national chain, is locating next to Mission BBQ.

Robert Tamburro, General Partner/Trustee, TFP Limited Real Estate Development and Management, said the business is nearing completion. Tamburro’s company also developed the Arena Hub Plaza.

Calls and emails to Blaze Pizza in Pasadena, Calif., were not answered.

According to the website for Blaze Pizza, the company was founded in 2011, by Elise Wetzel and Rick Wetzel. The main aim of the company was to provide cooked pizza by taking only three minutes on an average.

The website states that the business model will work in a similar sense as Subway, where customers just pick up their toppings and then proceed to pick up their pizza as well. The ovens inside the restaurant were not only used for baking the pizza but also to roast chicken, meatballs, bake desserts and even cook the Italian sausage too.

In 2017, the company had posted a revenue sales of more than $279 million, which was 50% higher than the previous year, according to the website. By the year 2018, the number of stores grew to almost 300, in over 40 states and also in five different countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.