WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Thursday announced that Dr. Anthony Johnson has joined their team as the new Director of Workforce Development and Wilkes-Barre Connect.

In this role, Dr. Johnson will be working with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce team to develop and implement a strategic plan to address workforce and economic development issues and strategies in the Greater Wyoming Valley region.

This includes creating a model for industry-led workforce development, recruitment, and maintaining a skilled workforce as well as growing and strengthening our entrepreneurial community.

“As local employers wrestle with trying to operate safely and efficiently post-pandemic while trying to recruit workers, I’d like to work closely with them to break down any barriers they are encountering — whether that is around transportation or childcare or unskilled labor,” Johnson said. “The Chamber remains a committed partner in not only helping our valley businesses to survive, but to thrive.”

Prior to this role, Johnson served as deputy director for the Transportation Management Association (TMA) in Montgomery County, a nonprofit created by the Clean Air Act of 1970 to devise ways to reduce single-passenger car trips by increasing use of public transit, ride sharing, walking, biking, and telecommuting.

Prior to that, he was the assistant marketing director for the Princeton University campus bookstore for nearly five years where he managed a busy monthly calendar of author readings and other special events.

Dr. Johnson has a B.A. in Public Relations from Rowan University, an M.S. in Human Services Administration from Chestnut Hill College, and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Immaculata University.

He also currently serves as Adjunct Instructor of Human Services for Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, developing curriculum, teaching online and in-person sessions, offering academic counseling, and participating in student success initiatives for over 800 students majoring/minoring in Human Services.

“We are delighted that Anthony is joining our team,” said Wico van Genderen, President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. “His unique experience in economic and workforce development, small business partnerships, transportation management, and the student/ academic /entrepreneurial community will serve us well as we focus on workforce, workplace, and economic development strategies and issues.”

Van Genderen said Johnson will help lead the Chamber’s efforts in creating and building programs to upskill and up-train the area’s workforce to the key job markets needed to build and attract.

“He will help lead our engagements with federal, state, and local agencies and foundations in conjunction to our partnerships with the PA CareerLink, The Institute, and Wilkes-Barre Connect, to ensure we are driving toward a post pandemic labor force recovery for our area,” van Genderen said.

Lindsay Griffin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, said over the past few years, and especially through the pandemic, the Chamber team has been transforming into an organization that is connected, mission driven, and aligned with the community, its people, and its needs.

“Our team has begun to develop, and now, alongside of Anthony, will continue to design programs, initiatives, and support services for our post-COVID economy to ensure that NEPA is not only able to survive but thrive into the future,” Griffin said. “His expertise, passion, and commitment to our mission and regional challenges and opportunities make him the perfect fit for our continued momentum, which will take the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber to the next level at this critical time.”