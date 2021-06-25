🔊 Listen to this

HUNLOCK CREEK — NEPA Sings made its triumphant return on Thursday night after taking a year off for obvious reasons. And while it might have been pre-recorded this time, that means that the contestants got to see themselves up on the big screen.

The finals of the annual singing contest, held to benefit CASA of Luzerne County, were screened at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek, with the performances of 10 local singers who were using their talents to compete for various prizes — and, of course, some time in the spotlight.

The top prize went to Alex Obeid, a 23-year-old from Effort, who wowed with a stirring performance of Bill Withers’ soulful “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

The night’s second place winner was Christian Brown, a 24-year-old from Scranton, who also channeled some soul to sing Sam Smith’s “Next to You.” Brown’s voice was nothing short of a powerhouse, deftly channeling Smith’s trademark shifting between belting and breathy delivery.

Events ‘vital’ to CASA

CASA — which stands for “court appointed special advocates” — is a nonprofit that’s focused on linking kids working their way through the foster care system up with a certified advocate who will go to bat for them during the associated court proceedings.

Sarah Mulé, program coordinator for CASA of Luzerne County, said events like NEPA Sings are critical for the continued success of the nonprofit; without them, she said, the organization wouldn’t be able to train advocates to help the kids who need it.

“The events that we do are vital,” she said. “They’re fun; they’re exciting; they’re a great way to bring people together, but it’s so necessary for us to keep our doors open and keep our advocates trained and assisted and supported and provide the necessary services they provide.”

And Mulé was right about one thing: the event was a great way to bring people together.

The Garden Drive-In was turned into a veritable carnival with food provided by food trucks like Maddy’s Doghouse and Southwest Savory and alcoholic beverages from Susquehanna Brewing Company. In the hours between gates opening and the beginning of the show, music was provided by the Husty Brothers.

Mulé said it was thrilling to be able to get everyone together for an event like this.

“It’s so nice to be around people; it’s nice to hug people and laugh with people,” she said. “I think that’s one of the great things about this event, the community. People getting together and enjoying each other’s company and the crazy talent in the area.”

Once it got dark, it was time to light up the screen so the crowd could hear some of that talent. Over the course of nearly 90 minutes, listeners got to hear some of the finest talent in our area, meticulously captured and presented by Coal Creative.

And while all the singers were incredible — if the reporter can be forgiven for editorializing — unfortunately, there could only be one winner, picked by a trio of judges.

About the winners

Obeid, a student at the Berkley College of Music, played the guitar to accompany himself. With a silky smooth voice, Obeid almost called to mind Jeff Buckley with his breathy, raspy delivery. During his performance, he was met with blaring car horns in place of applause.

During a conversation with the night’s emcee, WBRE’s own Dave Kuharchik, the judges steeped high praise onto Obeid.

“Dude’s vibing. This is the first time probably in four years where I wasn’t writing,” judge Lorenzo Medico said, suggesting that Obeid’s talent spoke for itself. “It was a performance. You’re an artist. Plain and simple.”

Obeid said he found performing nerve-wracking in the past, until he was inspired by a client that he had while working with people with disabilities.

“He was so inspired; he would write every day,” he said. “It really forced me to produce music, and that’s what I’m going to Berkley College of Music for, producing music.”

Obeid took home the night’s top prize: three hours of studio recording and a one-track demo, dinner for two at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and two tickets to a show at the F.M. Kirby Center.

As the second place winner, Brown won six box tickets to the Mohegan Sun Arena.

For the first time this year, viewers were also able to text in for a fan favorite, who won a $250 gift card to Simon & Co. Jewelers in Kingston. This prize had not been selected by press time, however.