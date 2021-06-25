🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Helen Lavelle has owned and operated a successful marketing/public relations/advertising agency for over 30-years. She has been an advocate on alcoholism, chemical dependency and domestic violence for decades. But what most people don’t know, she has been an artist since childhood.

Art e Fekts Gallery, Pittston, held an art exhibit featuring the artistic works from Lavelle on Thursday evening. After having been featured at many art shows over her career, this was the first time she has been able to show her work in the city were she attended high school, the former St. John the Evangelist Catholic High School.

“I knew when I was a little girl, I wanted to do art and create art,” Lavelle said. “When I was at St. John’s they did not have the money to put into an art program and I had an art teacher by Beverly Sabatini Glennon who helped me and I owe a lot to the sisters as well. They knew I had the talent.”

Lavelle said Glennon would bring in her own art materials from home just so she could have art supplies to work with.

Her art took a back seat once she graduated from Marywood College working in Philadelphia and other locations before relocating back to northeastern Pennsylvania when she was 28-years old to open her marking/PR/ad agency.

“I wanted to do my art, but I forget the part about running the business,” Lavelle said, on why she had to stop painting. “I really put my art to the side for a long time and it was 10-years ago when my sister Alvie died that I said, I’m going to get back into my art.”

Lavelle, who describes her art as very deep and personal, has had her art displayed across the country, but was excited to show her work to the people right in her own backyard.

“I feel like this is the most wonderful thing in the world,” Lavelle said, on having her work on exhibition in Pittston. “I feel it’s really important for us to be supporting the best artists and musicians from here and how important northeastern Pennsylvania artists really are.”

Lavelle feels honored to display her works at Art e Fekts, which many consider the focal point in Pittston’s art district, and feels there is a need for art in today’s society.

“I would like to shed light on the fact that the arts are really responsible for helping renovate Pittston,” Lavelle added. “This renaissance that’s going on right now that is so huge, it’s not only me but there are other artists locally contributing.”

Art e Fekts has been displaying art of many local artists and Lavelle is the first non-resident artist to be showcased.

“I’m very excited on the turn out,” Mary Kroptavich, Art e Fekts director, said. “Helen is our first guest artist at the gallery. Our other showings have been from resident artists. It’s an honor to have her here.”

Kroptavich said she’s a fan of Lavelle admitting to purchasing a few of her pieces during the exhibit.

“Art e Fekts needs support and I really do believe art is going to heal us as we come out of this pandemic,” Lavelle said.

“Her (Lavelle) art is so invigorating,” Kathie DiMaggio, a retired art teacher at Pittston Area, said. “Her colors are so vibrant and powerful, that’s what really hits you. It’s intoxicating to me and when I walked in (to the gallery) the aroma of oil just hit me. I’ve been looking for something to motivate me and when I walked in, this is it.”

Agnes Vermac, Lavelle’s younger sister, was on hand for the exhibition, admitting Helen’s art has inspired her and her children.

“She can do anything,” Vermac said. “I’ve seen her take a pencil and draw something so perfect it looks like a photograph and in the same sense, she can be so abstract. Helen has always been talented.”

Lavelle is a classically trained, contemporary painter studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide. Lavelle’s art has been inspired by her extensive travel throughout France, Italy, the United States, South America, Ireland and Greece.

Lavelle takes part in the Painter with a Purpose initiative where a portion of the proceeds from online art sales at her website (www.helenlavelleartist.com) is donated to causes that need public support such as Black Lives Matter, women in recovery, agriculture and the environment, multiple sclerosis, and art and education.

Lavelle is the owner and chief creative strategist of Lavelle Strategy Group in Scranton, a nationally recognized leader in the advertising industry.