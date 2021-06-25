🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A magical event coming this August might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince.

The Times Leader Media Group and The Beaumont Inn are teaming up to host the unique and fun-filled Princess Brunch and Garden Party.

Planned for Aug. 29, the event will feature all kinds of entertainment, like song, dance, face-painting, balloon art, and delectable brunch and treats — and, of course, the opportunity for your kids to meet their favorite princesses as if they’ve stepped right out of beloved animated films.

“We are proud to be able to host this event in partnership with The Beaumont Inn. It will be an enchanting experience for all,” said Times Leader Media Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage.

“It’s about community spirit — an opportunity to entertain area children and give back to the community,” she added.

Additionally, the event will be helping two local groups that help kids: Dinners for Kids and The McGlynn Center.

A donation will be made to Dinners for Kids, which was started in 2011 by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant and helps provide at-risk children with nutritious, balanced dinners.

Sheila Humphrey, operations director for the Friedman Hospitality Group and general manager of The Beaumont Inn, said she’s excited to bring a uniquely kid-friendly event to the inn, especially after a year in which kids weren’t always able to just be kids.

“For us to have something like this for the first time on our property that’s not a wedding or something adult-driven is really exciting,” she said. “I think the kids will find it very enchanting; they’re in a woodsy environment with a very cool backdrop.”

“They can run around, take pictures and have a very magical experience,” she said.

Those interested also can donate a ticket to help sponsor a “prince or a princess” from the McGlynn Center to go to the event. The McGlynn Center has been serving vulnerable kids in the Wilkes-Barre area since 1988, providing them with tutoring, recreation and plenty of other services. For only $40, you can sponsor one of these kids to go to the event.

If you’re planning on going to the event, you’ll have to act fast: tickets are limited, and at a rate of $40 each, they’re sure to go fast. The only place to buy tickets is on the Times Leader’s website, so there’s no need to contact The Beaumont Inn for tickets.

For more information, go to www.timesleader.com/product/princess-brunch-and-garden-party.