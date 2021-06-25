Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
HUNTINGTON TWP. — State police at Shickshinny said a 46-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Thursday.
The man’s name was not released pending notification to family.
State police said the man, operating a 2004 Jaguar, lost control and struck a tree while traveling on Bethel Hill Road at about 5:15 p.m. The man was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
By Ed Lewis