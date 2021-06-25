🔊 Listen to this

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to spend nearly 12 years behind bars after using the internet to entice a Kingston girl into sex, federal prosecutors said.

Shane Kelly Torpey, 37, formerly of New York State, was sentenced on June 23, 2021, to 140 months’ imprisonment to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

Torpey was charged in 2020 with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, on Jan. 27, 2020, after communicating online with the minor victim and, later, with a law enforcement officer posing as the victim, Torpey traveled from the Philadelphia area to a park in Kingston looking to coax a 12-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity with him.

As previously reported by the Times Leader based on a criminal complaint in the case:

The girl’s father reported to police his daughter was communicating with a man who claimed to be 25. In the communications, the man asked the girl if she was a virgin and if they could have sex because he wanted to be her first.

Police and the Luzerne County detectives continued to communicate with the man, whom they identified as Torpey, then 35.

Police said Torpey sent a picture of himself to the girl and he asked her to send him pictures of herself. They discussed about meeting at Keiper Park in Kingston.

Torpey also asked if he could pick the girl up at school, suggesting they could engage in kissing and talking. He also stated they could have sex if the girl was willing, the complaint said.

Authorities watched surveillance cameras set up at the park of Torpey arriving in a silver Honda.

Torpey cleaned out his vehicle and threw trash in garbage cans at the park. He drove away and traveled to Turkey Hill on Rutter Avenue. He left the store and drove around the Kingston area for nearly 25 minutes before returning to the park, when he was arrested.

Authorities said Torpey was holding his cell phone with the Snapchat screen open communicating with the undercover police officer using the girl’s phone, the complaint says.

During an interview with authorities after his arrest, Torpey admitted he met the girl on Snapchat and asked the girl if she was a virgin, the complaint stated.

When Torpey was asked what his fascination is with young girls, Torpey replied it’s “taboo” and “exciting to be with young girls,” the complaint says.

The complaint said Torpey told authorities he used dating applications to pick up women and traveled from New York to stay with his father in Philadelphia where he claimed he works for DoorDash, a food delivery service.

At sentencing, Mannion also ordered Torpey to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia Division and the Kingston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case.