For the second week in a row all of the 41 ZIP codes in Luzerne County tracked by the Times leader had fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19.

From June 16 to Friday the state reported only eight new cases in the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702, six new cases in the Kingston code of 18704 and five new cases in the Hazleton code of 18202. Since the state started posting ZIP code data on the Department of Health website, those three codes have consistently been at or near the top of the list with the most cases each week.

Of the 41 codes all or partially within Luzerne County that the Times Leader tracks, seven had only one new case and 21 reported no new cases.

The data reflects a two-month downward trend in the number of daily new cases for the county. The county has reported single digit new cases in 10 of the last 14 days.