🔊 Listen to this

Twelve prospective Luzerne County Manager Search Committee members are scheduled to be publicly interviewed by council Tuesday, according to a list compiled for council.

The names of the volunteer citizen applicants, along with their scheduled interview time slots: Robert Fisher, 5 p.m.; Chris Hackett, 5:15 p.m.; Tim Cotter, 5:30 p.m.; Michael Reich, 5:45 p.m.; Sherri Homanko, 6:10 p.m.; Ray Wendolowski, 6:25 p.m.; Rick Morelli, 6:40 p.m.; Angelo P. Grasso Jr., 6:55 p.m.; Patrick Patte, 7:15 p..m; Jeffrey Rockman, 7:30 p.m.; Alec Ryncavage, 7:45 p.m.; and Brian D. O’Donnell, 8 p.m.

Council did not publicly release their resumes, but applicants will discuss relevant experience during the public interview session.

The search committee plays a major role in the manager hiring.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must rely on an outside committee of at least three citizens to seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of county manager applicants. The committee then recommends finalists to council for its consideration.

Home rule charter drafters removed council from the initial process, believing it would make the selection more impartial and less vulnerable to political intervention. Council’s only significant role at the start is choosing the committee members.

Tuesday’s interview session will be virtual. Instructions to attend are posted on council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Council will then hold a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to appoint members to the committee, with attendance directions posted through the same link.

In the special meeting, council will first approve the number of members on the committee and then vote on nominations and appointments.

The last manager search committee had five members.

Search committee members must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience needed in selecting candidates for high-level positions.

Council also wants committee members who are available for meetings and driven to meet deadlines. Applicants will be deemed ineligible if they work for the county or its contractors or meet other charter prohibitions.

The manager position will be vacant because C. David Pedri is resigning July 6 to accept a position overseeing the Luzerne Foundation.