WILKES-BARRE — 2021 is no 2020. That’s the good news.

Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association President Linda Joseph is among those who vividly remember the unceasing fusillade of backyard fireworks during the tense summer of the pandemic last year.

“That started with Memorial Day and it never stopped, and on the Fourth of July it was really bad,” Joseph said last week.

The bad news?

People continue to shoot off fireworks in their yards and alleys, much to the concern of residents like Joseph — as well as city officials — who aren’t just seeking some peace but who worry that the practice could lead to fires and injuries.

“Every night there’s somebody shooting them off,” Joseph said. “Every night there is something.”

Joseph is guardedly hopeful that the return to normalcy will mean fewer people lighting fireworks in the city.

“Because we are having a Kirby Park Fourth of July, that it may alleviate things somewhat. Last year everybody was stuck at home, they couldn’t go anywhere, and that has changed,” she said. “But still, with the type of consumer grade fireworks that are available — the bottle rockets and so on — you know that it will still be intense in the neighborhoods. There’s no question.”

And that’s where disappointment sets in.

Following last year’s nightly barrages, Joseph was among those seeking repeal of a state law putting consumer fireworks on the hands of the public.

Nine months ago, Joseph and Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks presented copies of petitions with over 750 signatures to the offices of state Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; as well as state Sens. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township and John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

The response?

“Absolutely nothing. No response back,” Joseph said.

As the companion story in today’s edition points out, mayors from Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Wilkes-Barre’s George Brown, are calling on legislators to repeal Act 43, the the 2017 law that allowed for the sale of consumer-grade fireworks.

House Bill 1628, introduced recently by an Easton state representative does not call for the repeal of the law but would give them the power to regulate the use of consumer fireworks. Brown said he has heard from Pashinski, who supports the bill.

The mayors argue that the added revenue reaped by the state isn’t worth the impact Act 43 has had on neighborhoods.

Joseph agrees.

“It is absolutely wrong and it has ruined people’s neighborhoods,” she said. “They chose money over the quality of life of the residents. That’s what they did, and that is a shame.”