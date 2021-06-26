🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 8 new cases of COVID-19 and one new deaths. The death count is at 825.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,096 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,553 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,818 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 183 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,482.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.2% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 59.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.9% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,555,953 total vaccine doses as of Friday, June 25.

• 5,320,833 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 22,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,351,484 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,672,317 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,555,953 doses total through June 24:

• First/single doses: 6,672,317 administered

• Second doses: 4,883,636 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.