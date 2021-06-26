🔊 Listen to this

It’s National Sunglasses Day, so Northeast Sight Services is encouraging everyone to post their best sunglasses selfie with the hashtag #SunglassesSelfie.

It’s all being done to spread awareness of how important it is to guard your vision from the damaging UV rays from the sun.

National Sunglasses Day is held annually on June 27, brought to you by The Vision Council. According to a release from Northeast Sight Services, sunglasses are the best way to prevent the damage the sun can do to your eyes.

“Exposure to UV rays can burn delicate eye tissue and raise the risk of developing cataract and cancers of the eye,” the release said.

That’s not what you want.

Luckily, wearing a good pair of sunglasses helps prevent a lot of that damage.

And it’s important to help get kids in the habit of wearing sunglasses.

“Since UV damage is cumulative, occurring over a lifetime of exposure, children are extra vulnerable,” the release says. “It is so important to get them in the habit of wearing sunglasses early, as this will help to mitigate serious vision problems in the future.”

So to help spread the word, Northeast Sight Services is asking you to throw on a pair of sunglasses, snap a selfie and post it on the social media platform of your choice, and tag it #SunglassesSelfie. Make sure to tag @NortheastSightServices as well, the release asks.