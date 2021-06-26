🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Old Fashioned Fourth of July 2021 Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 in Kirby Park.

The event will have food and craft vendors as well as amusement rides and games, entertainment and fireworks presented by Skyshooter Displays starting at 9:30 p.m.

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will administer COVID-19 Vaccines for anyone 18 and older in the mobile vaccine trailer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Scheduled to perform at the event are:

• Noon, Chris Bohinski, Host of WBRE PA live!

• 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., Nick the Pic.

• 2:30 p.m. -4 p.m., Mellifluous.

• 4:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Eddie Day & The Star Fires.

• 7 p.m – 9:15 p.m., Daddy-O and The Sax Maniax.

The event is made possible by the following sponsors: Geisinger, Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Discover NEPA, Price Chopper, Visit Luzerne County, The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, Hottle’s Restaurant, Petroleum Service Company, Richard Smith & Lissa Bryan-Smith, Medico Construction Equipment, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, Diamond City Partnership, Roscoe Advertising—In Memory of William Glynn Brace, Service Electric Cable TV and Communications, Wet Paint, David Blight School of Dance, Mark Miscavage DMD, PC , Jonathans Restaurant, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Friends of Mike Belusko, Anonymous Donor, NEPA Labor Day Festival Committee, In loving memory of Tony & Terry Thomas.

Kirby Park will close after the fireworks show.

The park rules for the event are:

• No alcoholic beverages.

• No glass containers.

• No smoking.

• No personal fireworks.

• No pets in Kirby Park.