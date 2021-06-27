🔊 Listen to this

Billy Ellsworth with some of the children in Ecuador that he has helped by raising money through speaking engagements and benefit concerts.

WILKES-BARRE — It’s a long way from Plymouth to Honduras or Ecuador.

But my old shortstop/pitcher on the Plymouth Lettermen Teeners’ League team has made the connection.

Like he did years ago at John Mergo Community Park, these days Billy Ellsworth is excelling at a much more serious game — humanitarianism.

Humanitarianism is, by definition, “having concern for or helping to improve the welfare and happiness of people, pertaining to the saving of human lives, or to the alleviation of suffering.”

Billy Ellsworth has quietly been doing just that since 2012.

Billy, 61, of Edwardsville, told me this about his upcoming trip to Ecuador:

“This coming year I plan to partially fund a dialysis machine for the people in the Macas area of the country.”

He calls his effort “Project Ecuador” — his earlier efforts were called “Operation Honduras.”

Billy told me he was originally involved with Operation Honduras and raised money for the people of the country via speaking engagements and benefit concerts — he’s a talented guitar player who can also sing – but he always wanted to do more .

“I met a great man in Honduras named Dr. Vasanth Prabhu, who told me about his works in Ecuador and the need there and that I would be able to take over some of his causes there,” Billy said. “In 2012, I started my worldwide journey, making my first trip to Honduras, and in 2018 I switched my attention to Ecuador.”

Billy is planning to return to Ecuador this November.

So since 2012, my former shortstop/pitcher has been doing foreign mission trips, starting with Operation Honduras, and since 2018 it’s been Project Ecuador.

In Honduras, he said his prime duty there was providing funds and constructing schools, churches, living quarters, and more. He said many success stories have come from Honduras as well, from buying children uniforms, to painting an orphanage.

Billy said he first started doing foreign missionary with a friend the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston — John Johnson, formerly from Plymouth.

“He inspired me,” Billy said. “He’s been to Haiti and Honduras many times. So in 2012, I took my first trip to Honduras and it changed the way I look at the world.”

Billy comes from a large family that like most of us living in Plymouth back then, we all lived modest lives.

”I was a poor kid growing up, but nothing like what I saw in Honduras,” Billy said. “In February of 2018, I met Dr. Prabhu from Phoenixville — he’s originally from India.”

Dr. Prabhu, knowing Billy wanted to take on projects himself, not just be part of them, offered Billy an opportunity to do so in Ecuador.

“And the rest is history,” Billy said.

Some of the projects he has funded in Ecuador include, cataract surgeries, clean drinking water in schools, children’s scholarships (his biggest contribution), funds for greenhouses, a bakery and a stove for a school kitchen.

As I wrote this column, I couldn’t help but smile knowing that Billy Ellsworth has become such a humanitarian. He has worked to make a difference in people’s lives in countries most of us will never visit.

But his efforts are genuine. They are founded on his belief that something should be done for human beings who need help.

Whether he was fielding a ground ball at shortstop, or hitting a double in the gap, Billy was a leader back then when he was 15 years old.

Billy’s mom, Marie T. Suprum Ellsworth, raised nine children, making sure each had three meals a day, fresh, clean clothes on their backs and the best set of values that Mrs. Ellsworth taught by example.

Mrs. Ellsworth led an exemplary life.

When Billy’s mom died, I recalled that famous poem, “The Dash,” by Linda Ellis, that talks about a tombstone that has the name of the deceased and their date of birth and date of death — the two dates separated by a dash. That dash represents all the time one person had spent on God’s Earth. In Mrs. Ellsworth’s case, it was 88-plus years.

Every human being will have that dash on their grave marker, but few outside their circle of family and friends will ever know what that dash actually represents. As the poem says, that dash is what matters most of all — it represents how each had spent their time on Earth.

“What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash,” the poem reads.

Mrs. Ellsworth’s dash represents a life well-lived. Mrs. Ellsworth’s example is one that should be documented and recorded somewhere to be used as the model for how to be a parent.

Her son, Billy, would make her very proud.