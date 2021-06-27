🔊 Listen to this

Mary Falzone, of Swoyersville, was randomly selected as the sixth weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

She is a Times Leader subscriber, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

Falzone selected The Victims Resource Center in Wilkes-Barre to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group. According to its website, https://vrcnepa.org/, the group’s purpose is to provide a comprehensive range of services to meet the special needs of victims of all crimes including, but not limited to abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. VRC also has offices in Lehighton and Tunkhannock.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Mary Falzone

Hometown: Swoyersville

How long have you been a Times Leader reader? “For centuries! (Laughs) My parents were Times Leader people, and I’ve been reading it since then.”

What did you think when you learned you had won? “I was surprised, very surprised! But I knew about the contest. I’ve seen them talking about it on PA LIVE.”

What will you do with the $1,000? “I have no idea! I’ll have to think about that.”

What charity did you choose? The Victims Resource Center.

Why did you choose VRC? “There are a lot of women that are in trouble, and they need a helping hand.”

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “I like reading the editorials, and I like the advertisements too, I get a lot out of them.”