HUNLOCK TWP. — After six months of hard work, the culmination of Tommy Zimnoch’s Eagle Scout project was unveiled to the public on Saturday: a new memorial to the 184 men and women of Hunlock Township who gave their lives in service to their country.

The Veterans Honor Roll was dedicated in a small ceremony Saturday afternoon behind the Northwest Intermediate School, with township officials, members of the nearby Shickshinny American Legion Jesse Thomas Post 495 and countless other area residents in attendance.

Zimnoch, an 18-year-old Hunlock Township native who recently celebrated his graduation from Northwest Area High School, worked long hours and poured so much of himself into building and designing the new memorial, which was built as an exact replica of the old township veterans’ memorial, which was destroyed by a drunk driver sometime in the late 1960s.

His partner in this endeavor was his father, Tom Zimnoch; the senior Zimnoch passed away in December of 2020, just a few weeks after the memorial was completed and brought to its new home behind the intermediate school.

“Me and my dad did everything together,” Zimnoch said. “He taught me a lot about the ways of life … he was one of the most important people in my life.”

Accompanying Zimnoch on Saturday was his mother, Deb, who couldn’t be prouder of the work her son and her late husband put in on the project.

“He’s really such an incredible kid, he and his dad worked so hard on this,” she said. “I know he (Tom Zimnoch, Sr.) is here today, and he would be so proud of Tommy.”

Right beside the memorial, a bench sits with a plaque inscribed in honor of Tom Zimnoch, Sr., ensuring that his presence will always be felt alongside the memorial he and his son helped bring back to the community.

A neighboring bench bears the names of Michael Sabol and Donald Crane, two Hunlock Township natives killed in World War II and the Vietnam War, respectively.

The master of ceremonies, Commander Carl Kalie from the Shickshinny American Legion, pointed out the two benches as well as the small table set up right in front of the memorial, in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

They are referred to as POWs and MIAs, but we just call them comrades,” Kalie said.

After the presenting of the colors and the national anthem performed by Shickshinny resident Lindsey Hufford, Kalie took to the podium to offer his remarks about Zimnoch, and what the memorial would mean to local veterans.

“We are compelled to never forget that, while we enjoy our daily pleasures, there are others who endure pain, and have to endure every day,” Kalie said.

Other guest speakers included township manager Kimberly Piestrak, who presented Zimnoch with proclamations from state Rep. Karen Boback and state Sen. Lisa Baker honoring him for his hard work and dedication, as well as Clyde Peters, former commander of the Plymouth VFW.

“This monument is beautiful, phenomenal,” Peters said. “God bless you, Tommy, for what you’ve done by honoring our veterans.”

Peters, who played an instrumental role in bringing The Wall That Heals, a Vietnam War memorial, to Plymouth in 2019, recounted an experience he had recently had while eating lunch with his wife.

During the lunch, he said, a young man came up to him and thanked him for his service. Later, as Peters was wrapping up his meal, the waitress came over and informed him that his bill had been paid — by the young man who had stopped by to say thanks.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Peters said. “I’ve never had anyone buy lunch for me like that, in 52 years.”

It’s this sentiment, the need to honor, respect and remember the veterans who have fought for their country, that Zimnoch hopes to instill in younger generations.

“With the monument out here, maybe kids come down from the school and they see it,” Zimnoch said. “And maybe they say ‘Wow, it really does help to say thank you.’”