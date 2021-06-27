🔊 Listen to this

Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association President Linda Joseph helps set out dishes on the buffet table at Saturday’s association picnic.

WILKES-BARRE — Members of the Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association and friends gathered at the home of Len Cornish and Tracey Hughes Saturday afternoon for a picnic, with a wide range of dishes, friendly conversation and an eye on the future.

Association President Linda Joseph said that residents from the nearby Iron Triangle neighborhood also were invited, as the two areas share many common interests. Joseph said she expects association meetings will start up again in September.

For more information about the group, visit its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RollingMillHillResidentsAssociation.