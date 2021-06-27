🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Hazleton man was picked up by municipal police after he engaged in sexually explicit conversation and attempted to solicit nude photographs from an undercover detective posing online as a 15-year-old girl.

Oliverio Cortes-Perez, 35, was arrested on Friday at a predetermined meeting place where he had intended on picking the girl up and taking her to his house in order to engage in sexual activity, according to the Kingston Municipal Police Department.

According to the affidavit of probable cause:

Cortes-Perez initially messaged the undercover detective while the detective was posing online as a 15-year-old girl on March 26, with the detective messaging him back three days later. The conversation continued through an unnamed social media site as well as through text messages.

When the girl advised Cortes-Perez that she was only 15 years old, he initially responded by saying that he was “too old” for her, but followed up by calling the girl “cute,” according to the affidavit.

From there, Cortes-Perez tried to solicit “sexy” photographs from the girl, and also asked her to meet her at a nearby hotel where he was staying.

The messages grew more and more explicit, with Cortes-Perez repeatedly trying to make plans to meet up with the girl, saying that he “would like to be her boyfriend.”

At one point, Cortes-Perez asked if the girl were a cop, asking if the conservation were “a trap” and saying that he didn’t want the police to follow him to his house.

Plans were made for Cortes-Perez to meet up with the girl on Friday, with him sending the girl photographs of him driving to a predetermined meeting location.

When he got there, officers took him into custody and transported him to the Kingston Municipal headquarters.

Cortes-Perez was initially identified via his Pennsylvania Identification card as Eddie Gabriel Huertas Sanchez, however he informed investigators that, while the photo on the identification card was him, the name belonged to another person.

He was later positively identified by his fingerprints as Oliverio Cortes-Perez.

After being read his rights, Cortes-Perez agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to having the conversation with someone whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

He also admitted that he had shown up to the predetermined meeting location with the intent to pick the girl up and take her to his house to have sex with her.

Cortes-Perez was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. on Friday afternoon.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of obscene contact or communication with a minor and one count of criminal use of a communications facility — all felonies.

Cortes-Perez was denied bail and lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he will await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7.