Luzerne County Cares Commission holds Resource Day

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — More than 30 agencies with a wide range of services, ranging from housing to substance abuse recovery to education, set up shop in Kirby Park on Sunday to aid those in need as part of the Luzerne County Cares Commission’s Resource Day.

Underneath the park’s Martz Pavilion, dozens of bags filled with food and clothing were packaged up and ready to be distributed to citizens struggling with a number of different issues, or really just anyone in need of a meal and some warm clothing.

The Cares Commission is chaired by Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Vough, who was on hand underneath the pavilion assisting in the distribution of food and clothes.

“We wanted to make sure resources were available to those who need them,” Vough said.

The event was initially scheduled for January, according to Vough, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the event’s postponement until Saturday.

As such, the event certainly benefited from the wait, as Kirby Park in the summertime provided a great spot for each of the agencies to set up their tents and make themselves available to people passing by.

Representatives from each of the agencies were invited to speak in front of the group about what their organization does and what they could help the community with.

The agencies present in the park on Sunday included recovery organizations such as Clean Slate, organizations geared toward helping combat homelessness such as the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, education resources such as Luzerne County Community College (who also sponsored the event) and many more.

Also on hand were a couple of lawmakers with an eye on fighting the many issues that Northeastern Pennsylvanians grapple with on a daily basis: Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

“We really want to bring back the city,” Brown said. “Thanks to Congressman Cartwright, we will be able to help you with funding for your agencies.”

Brown was referring to the $37.1 million that was secured for the city of Wilkes-Barre via the American Recovery plan, an allotment of which will be given out to many of the local organizations represented in Kirby Park on Sunday.

Help with managing the donated food and clothing came from the Keystone Mission, of which CEO Justin Behrens is a member of the County Cares Commission himself.

Behrens couldn’t make it to the park Sunday, but the Mission’s Director of Development Ryan Buchanan called for more collaborative events like Sunday’s Resource Day in the future.

“There needs to be more collaboration, more teamwork between agencies if we want to end homelessness,” Buchanan said.

That sentiment, the idea of neighbors helping neighbors, was present throughout the day Sunday, and particularly so in the remarks of Cartwright.

“It’s times like these that remind us of our duty to our fellow citizens,” Cartwright said. “We are stronger together, as a community.”