One of the custom rides from Sunday’s event. This year marks the 25th annual Benefit ride, with proceeds going to the SPCA of Luzerne County.

PLAINS TWP. — A partnership that’s now lasted a quarter of a century was renewed on Sunday, as the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club held their 25th annual SPCA Benefit Motorcycle Ride, with all proceeds going toward the SPCA of Luzerne County.

“We’re the ‘Bikers with a Heart’, that’s our motto and that’s what we’re here for today,” said Juliane von Schmeling, the club’s public relations representative.

By last count, roughly 275 bikers converged at the Polish-American Veterans Club in Plains Township to kick off the ride, a scenic trip through the Pocono Mountains that would go approximately 50 miles and end back at the Veterans Club, where a live band and refreshments would be enjoyed.

According to von Schmeling, this year’s ride was the biggest turnout they’ve had in a while.

“At one point, we would have close to 400 riders for this ride,” she said. “But even today, with the heat and everything going on, this is a great crowd.”

There was no official SPCA Benefit ride last year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic making large gatherings impossible under the state’s restrictions.

Instead, smaller groups went out separately to drum up money for the SPCA, riding all over the area and far out into the outer expanses of the region.

Last year’s mini rides raised about $4,000 for the SPCA, while von Schmeling estimated that Sunday’s ride would bring in about $10,000.

In total, the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club has raised in excess of $150,000 for the SPCA.

“(The SPCA) are independent, they don’t get any money from the government or anything like that,” von Schmeling said. “They only get donations, and so that’s what we’re here to do.”

In addition to the registration for the ride, which cost $15 per rider and an extra $10 for any passengers, a basket raffle was also held underneath the club’s pavilion, and the SPCA had a tent of their own where riders could make additional donations or purchase an SPCA T-shirt.

The group took off from the club right around 12:30 p.m., and with the aid of local law enforcement and fire departments, the big crowd was able to stay together as one unit without getting broken up by other traffic while trying to get out of Plains Township and into the mountains.

Many of the riders were from other local motorcycle clubs, or just friends of a Wyoming Valley club member who wanted to ride and support the SPCA.

“It’s such a great cause,” said Nick Kudalsky, a Clarks Summit resident who’s been riding for 30 years, and a participant in the SPCA Benefit ride in year’s past.

Kudalsky wasn’t bothered by the heat, reasoning that it was better than rain.

“A little suntan lotion, some water, we’ll be fine,” he said. “This is great riding weather.”

Todd Hevner, the executive director of the SPCA of Luzerne County, echoed von Schmeling’s words about how his organization leans heavily on support from the community.

“We live and die on the generosity of our community,” Hevner said. “And the biker community around here has some of the most generous folks you’ll ever meet.”