Three Luzerne County government meetings will be held this week.

Two are focused on setting up the new citizen volunteer Manager Search Committee that will be instrumental in choosing C. David Pedri’s replacement.

The following citizen applicants are set to be publicly interviewed during a virtual session Tuesday: Robert Fisher, 5 p.m.; Chris Hackett, 5:15 p.m.; Tim Cotter, 5:30 p.m.; Michael Reich, 5:45 p.m.; Sherri Homanko, 6:10 p.m.; Ray Wendolowski, 6:25 p.m.; Rick Morelli, 6:40 p.m.; Angelo P. Grasso Jr., 6:55 p.m.; Patrick Patte, 7:15 p..m; Jeffrey Rockman, 7:30 p.m.; Alec Ryncavage, 7:45 p.m.; and Brian D. O’Donnell, 8 p.m.

Council ultimately picks the manager but must rely on an outside committee of at least three citizens to seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of county manager applicants. The committee then recommends finalists to council for its consideration.

Council will meet Thursday to decide how many search committee members will be appointed and vote on nominations. Five citizens served on the last search committee.

Instructions to attend both meetings are posted on council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Retirement board

The other meeting is a retirement board work session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This board oversees the employee pension fund, which requires taxpayer subsidy.

A link to attend the virtual session is posted on the calendar at luzernecounty.org.

Pipeline

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC is offering the county a one-time $4,000 payment for right-of-way access on a county-owned parcel in Dallas Township to install a new gas main, officials said during last week’s council work session.

The total area of disturbance would be 0.21 acres.

County Operational Services Division Head Edmund O’Neill told council the project is part of the Williams Pipeline expansion through parts of the area. It would impact a small section of the county-owned parcel, and the offer “well exceeds” the market value and prices offered for comparable easements, he said.

Patrick J. McClusky, Transcontinental’s lead land representative, said his company has applied for regulatory approval and will be discussing right-of-way requests with other impacted property owners in coming months.

Council is set to vote on the matter July 13.

County officials have discussed selling the Dallas Township parcel and others it owns in the area. Councilman Robert Schnee verified that the county will receive the $4,000 from Transcontinental before any final sale is approved for the property in question.

Ransom Road

Council discussed granting approval to seek a state Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant to resurface and add bike lanes on county-owned Ransom Road in Dallas and Franklin townships.

The county is seeking $1.95 million for the project.

O’Neill said the county was unsuccessful in a past grant application for this roadway and has now added bike lanes to the proposal. Adding bike lanes has helped the county obtain other grants, officials have said.

911

The county 911 department is seeking a council budget transfer so it can use $400,000 in COVID-19 recovery funds the department received last year to help fund the ongoing 911 digital radio project.

The 911 radio communication upgrade is slated for completion the end of this year and will include additional communication towers and equipment to improve emergency radio coverage that is spotty or nonexistent in some parts of the county.

Council borrowed $19.7 million for the project, and the county also received $1.3 million in grants.

County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans projected an additional $1.8 million will be needed, largely because four towers must be replaced to structurally support the new equipment.

In addition to the $400,000 in COVID funds, Rosencrans told council last week he identified another $600,000 in unencumbered 911 funds that also can be used to cover the overrun.

Probation

Probation Services received $500,000 in COVID-19 funds last year and is seeking a budget transfer from council to use $400,000 for its diversionary court program and family court.

According to the request submittal, the funding will provide private meeting and testing space for diversionary court participants and additional training for case managers and probation officers who oversee the program.

In family court, judicial chambers and staff support areas are being added at the main courthouse to provide additional resources, county Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh told council.

Transportation funding

The county Transportation Authority is seeking a $717,075 county match needed to obtain $6.4 million in state operating funding.

Authority Interim Executive Director Lee Horton said his agency provided nearly a million public bus trips and 150,000 paratransit van trips in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

”LCTA helps people connect to work, school, medical and other important community services that improve the quality of life with a reliable transportation choice,” Horton said, noting the authority recently started free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for county residents.

Hazleton Public Transit is seeking a $189,038 county match to obtain $2.175 million in state funding for its service in the Hazleton area.