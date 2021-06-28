🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 826.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,105 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,556 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,823 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 104 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,707.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, June 27:

• 59.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.2% have received their first dose.

• According to the CDC, as of Sunday, June 27 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,614,649 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 28.

• 5,358,788 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 18,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,337,223 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,696,011 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,614,649 doses total through June 27:

• First/single doses: 6,696,011 administered

• Second doses: 4,918,638 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 350 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 66 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 25 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, there were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,441 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,755,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,032 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,541 cases among employees, for a total of 87,573 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.