🔊 Listen to this

Have you met Mary Falzone?

Mary, of Swoyersville, is the $1,000 winner in Week 6 of our Times Leader Cares giveaway.

Hear what Mary had to say about learning she was a TL Cares winner — and what she likes about the Times Leader — in the attached video.

And watch your paper for more about Mary and her chosen $1,000 charity, the Victims Resource Center, later this week.

Remember, our TL Cares giveaway program runs for 20 more weeks, and the easiest way for you to participate is to become a subscriber. If you aren’t already, call 570-829-5000.

We are giving away $1,000 per week — plus a $1,000 donation to the winner’s charity of choice — and a $25,000 grand prize at the end of the program.