🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County ended 2020 with a $3.7 million surplus, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz told council when releasing the new audit Monday.

That means the county spent $3.7 million less than it budgeted last year, he said.

Most of the savings — approximately $3 million — stemmed from reduced spending during the coronavirus pandemic, Swetz said. For example, the temporary layoff of some workers shaved about $800,000 off the spending side, he said.

Further background explanation is required to make sense of the figures stated in the new audit, he said.

The county’s November 2019 borrowing of $21.1 million for a 911 emergency radio upgrade and a new mandated paper-trail voting system skewed the 2019 audit balance because the money was still in the county’s bank account and not allocated for those projects until the following year, he said.

When the 2019 audit was released, the administration removed the receipt of the borrowed funds from its audit announcement to more accurately report the surplus was $3.1 million that year instead of $24.2 million, he said.

Similarly, the allocation of that $21.2 million had to be added to the 2020 figures, turning a $17.4 million paper deficit into a $3.7 million surplus, he said.

“We did not take credit for receiving those funds in 2019, and, to be consistent, we should not be penalized for allocating those same funds in 2020,” Swetz said.

He noted this additional math would not have been necessary if the county had both borrowed and allocated the money in the same year.

Swetz told council the audit was released before the June 30 home rule charter deadline and “unmodified,” which means it is complete and in compliance with generally accepted accounting standards.

The audit will be posted on the budget/finance section at luzernecounty.org Monday afternoon.

Baker Tilly completed the audit, and company representatives will answer questions about the report during council’s next regular meeting July 13, he said.

The audit released Monday covers 2020 basic financial statements, he said. Council will also receive an internal control management letter, single audit report and other related documents in coming months, he said.

Collectively factoring in the latest surplus and others in recent years, the county carried a cumulative, unassigned surplus of $15.4 million at the end of 2020, Swetz said.

The goal is to continue using this growing surplus to reduce reliance on tax revenue anticipation loans. Like many taxing bodies, the county secures a loan at the start of each year to carry it over until real estate tax receipts start arriving, Swetz said.

“As we have more available cash, that also helps our credit rating,” Swetz said of the rising surplus.