Several thousand UGI customers are without power on Monday afternoon, largely concentrated in Luzerne County’s West Side communities.

UGI is hoping the outage will be fixed within the hour, according to the company’s Facebook page.

According to UGI’s electrical outage map, Forty Fort currently has the most customers without power, with 2,421 customers affected.

An additional 1,704 homes in Swoyersville are affected, along with 1,048 in Kingston and 935 in Wyoming. All told, more than 6,000 customers are affected.

UGI said the outage was caused by an “equipment failure” and that crews are on site to resolve it.

