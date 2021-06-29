🔊 Listen to this

More than half of eligible Luzerne County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest statistics show.

The county’s rate is 51.7%.

As of Monday, 146,626 of 283,657 eligible residents received all shots required for full protection, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard at www.health.pa.gov.

Another 21,670 residents are partially vaccinated.

In comparison, the county’s rate was 45.5% at the start of June, when 129,102 residents were fully vaccinated.

Those 12 and older are able to be vaccinated. The state health department uses a count of residents 10 and older for the total eligible because it does not have a breakdown of those 12 and older.

County Emergency Management Agency Director Lucy Morgan said Monday she and others have exhaustively worked to make the vaccine accessible and will continue to do so.

“I think we did everything we could do, between testing and vaccinations,” Morgan said.

While she is always quick to stress it’s a personal choice, Morgan said she hopes more unvaccinated residents will keep an open mind and weigh both the risks and benefits.

Health experts worldwide are warning of the spreading Delta variant, which is considered more dangerous and contagious. Morgan described these reports as “scary.”

“It was so heartbreaking last time with all the deaths and other impacts,” Morgan said. “We’ve been to hell and back, and it feels like we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We don’t want to go backward.”

The state health department and others have been increasingly trying to bring vaccines to fairs and other large gatherings, she said. Efforts also are underway to offer vaccine clinics to large employers with unvaccinated workers, she said. Incentives also seem to be working in some areas and may be used more here, she said.

In another initiative, the county provided vaccines to the homebound and residents of senior high-rise facilities. Approximately 200 to 300 homebound residents will soon be receiving their second doses, which will further boost the county’s count, she said.

Overall, Morgan said the county has a greater challenge than some because it is 890 square miles.

Regional view

The county ranks 12th statewide for its vaccination rate, the state’s dashboard shows.

Montour County in central Pennsylvania is at the top, followed by neighboring Lackawanna County, it says.

Montour has a rate of nearly 68 percent because 10,917 of 16,134 eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

Lackawanna’s rate is 61.1%, with 114,063 fully vaccinated and 186,666 eligible, the state said.

The other counties with rates higher than Luzerne County: Forest, Lehigh, Allegheny, Butler, Northampton, Washington, Lancaster, Delaware and Cumberland.

Except for Lackawanna, Luzerne County’s rate is higher than those in adjacent counties.

These counties, along with their rates and the number fully vaccinated and eligible in parenthesis:

• Carbon, 51.43% (29,763 of 57,866 eligible residents vaccinated)

• Columbia, 50.58% (29,875 of 59,063)

• Wyoming, 50.14% (12,091 of 24,116)

• Schuylkill, 49.8% (63,265 of 127,014)

• Monroe, 44.91% (69,118 of 153,895)

• Sullivan, 38.96% (2,235 of 5,737)

Demographics

More Luzerne County females — 54.5% — are fully vaccinated to date. The male percentage: 46.4%.

Continuing a trend noted at the start of June, county residents ages 70 to 74 have the highest vaccination rate — 79.6%.

Younger residents are less likely to receive a vaccine, the state health data shows.

The percentage of county residents currently fully vaccinated by age group: Under 15, 11.7%; 15-19, 30.8%; 20-24, 34.9%; 25-29, 31.9%; 30-34, 38.7%; 35-39, 45.4%; 40-44, 51.5%; 45-49, 49.4%; 50-54, 56.2%; 55-59, 61.6%; 60-64, 69.5%; 65-69, 76.2%; 75-79, 74.4%; 80-84, 72%; and 85-plus, 62.5%.