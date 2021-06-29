🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a meeting with a packed agenda, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved a final budget with no tax increase, voted to retain the current dress code for one more year to make things easier on parents regrouping from COVID-19 disruptions, hired a company to review the traffic study that led to a controversial traffic light, and approved 5-year crossing guard contract with a 15 cents-per-hour pay increase.

The budget balances income and spending at $146.2 million with property taxes remaining at 18.4332 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The budget is the same as the proposed final budget passed last month, which did not expect any increase in state spending, though such an increase is likely to come.

The state legislature recently passed a budget with a significant increase in education spending, though not as much as Gov. Tom Wolf had sought. Superintendent Brian Costello said the budget, which Wolf said he will sign, should boost money for Wilkes-Barre Area by a total of about $3.5 million: $1.8 million for basic education, about $380,000 for special education and $1.6 million through a new initiative the state is calling “level up” funding intended to get more money to the state’s poorest districts.

The crossing guard contract officially covers the past school year because the previous contract expired last year. Costello said the contract does not provide a retro pay raise for last year, but raises pay 15 cents an hour for the remaining years. The contract cover about 70 part-time workers.

The board also approved a one-year extension of the current Act 93 agreement, which covers 40 to 50 people, mostly administrators not covered by union contracts. Costello said it gives the administrators a $500 pay increase, though that doesn’t include all Act 93 employees. The agreement also shuffled which positions are covered by the agreement in response to changes coming this fall when when grade 9 through 12 in three high schools consolidate into the new high school in Plains Township, GAR Memorial is converted to a middle school and the elementary schools are changed from K-6 to K-5.

Regarding the new school, the board approved an agreement with Larson Design Group, Inc., of Williamsport to perform a technical review of the Traffic Impact Study prepared by another firm regarding the new school. That study led to a requirement by the state to add a traffic light at Abbott and Main Streets in Plains Township, prompting residents and some School Board members to complain the light will create tie-ups where none exist.

District officials have insisted they also don’t believe the light is necessary. The review, for a fee of $3,000, will see if any new information can be used to reverse the mandate.

The new building is nearly 93% finished and is expected to be completely ready by Aug. 30. Costello said furniture will be moved in starting in July and that the district is planning to schedule open houses through August, including one for each grade of students and others for the public.